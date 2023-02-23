U.S. Copyright Office Seeks Input On Late Fees For Royalties

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — U.S. Copyright Office announced that they are seeking comments from stakeholders as to when fees for late royalty payments should be assessed for digital music providers under the Music Modernization Act’s blanket mechanical license.

Under section 115, the Copyright Royalty Judges (CRJs) are responsible for setting the blanket license’s rates and terms, which may include the fees imposed for late royalty payments to artists and other rightsholders.

The Copyright office is seeking stakeholder input to refine the CRJs’ late fee regulations and the Office’s reporting and payment rules.

Comments can be submitted online here: https://copyright.gov/rulemaking/mma-late-fees/?loclr=eanco or in written form.

Initial written comments must be received no later than April 10, at 11:59 p.m. eastern time. Written reply comments must be received no later than May 8, at 11:59 p.m. eastern time.