Glyn Aikins and Stacey Tang Named Co-Presidents of Sony Music’s RCA UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Entertainment UK has announced executives Stacey Tang and Glyn Aikins as Co-Presidents of RCA UK, effective immediately. Both will report to Jason Iley, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music UK/Ireland.

Tang and Aikins have worked alongside each other at RCA UK since 2018, bringing decades of A&R and marketing experience.

Tang has been an EVP at RCA since 2021. She has been responsible for overseeing campaigns for artists including Cat Burns, Little Mix, and Bring Me The Horizon domestically, while scoring international success with SZA, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, and more. Before RCA, Tang was Managing Director at Columbia UK and helped launch the careers of Calvin Harris and George Ezra.

Aikins was named the Co-President of Sony’s Since 93 label in 2018. Since its inception, he has signed, developed, and nurtured what Sony Music UK calls “a new era of exceptional talent” including Cat Burns. Since 93 will continue to operate under the RCA UK umbrella.

Aikins also co-signed Tems with RCA US and has been critical in her international rise. Before Sony, he signed and developed the careers of artists including So Solid Crew, Lethal Bizzle, Naughty Boy, and Emeli Sandé, who has sold nearly five million albums to date.

Tang said: “I feel privileged to lead the next chapter of RCA‘s story alongside Glyn and the most passionate and dedicated team of music fans in the business.”

Aikins added: “I’m very excited to lead RCA into the future, alongside Stacey, and build a truly supportive and nurturing culture, which develops the careers of creative talent over the long term to global success.”

Tang sits on Sony Music UK’s Social Justice Fund Board and is a member of East and Southeast Asian (ESEA) Music.

Aikins is the Executive Sponsor for Sony’s internal Diversity committee, Helping Unite Everyone (HUE), is on the Social Justice Fund Board and the Board of Governors at the Southbank Centre.