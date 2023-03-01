Loreena McKennitt To Be Inducted Into The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Celtic fusion singer-songwriter Loreena McKennitt has been announced as the first inductee for the 2023 class of the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

McKennitt will be inducted into the songwriting group during a ceremony on March 8th at the Opera House in Toronto.

With a career that spans more than 4 decades, McKennitt is recognized for her fusion of Celtic and modern world music, helping to define a new genre with her songwriting and arrangements as well as her distinctive soprano voice.

Her induction will be one of the highlights of the inaugural Women in Music Canada Honours event, which highlights female Canadian innovators and creators who have had outstanding success in their field.

“Loreena is a musical enigma whose songs are seamlessly timeless yet current; rooted in tradition yet inventive. She is a storyteller who can weave through eras, cultures, and transcend boundaries,” says Stan Meissner, Board Chairman, CSHF. “Loreena has achieved global success on her own terms and has remained steadfast as an independent recording artist, which is both admirable and deserving of recognition.”

“I am deeply honored to be receiving this recognition,” says Loreena. “For 25 years this organization has shown a deep devotion to celebrating and promoting Canadian songwriters and this country’s rich, musical legacy. We have all been enriched by their work. I feel so privileged to have my name added to their list of distinguished Canadian songwriters.”