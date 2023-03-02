Shirin Foroutan Named SVP General Manager Of UMPG Europe

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Publishing announced that veteran label executive Shirin Foroutan has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager, Universal Music Publishing Europe.

Foroutan, who will be based London, will assume her new role at UPMG immediately, reporting to Marc Cimino, UMPG Chief Operating Officer.

She succeeds Simon Baker, who led European operations since 2018 and will transition into a senior management role at the company.

“I am incredibly proud to be joining Universal Music Publishing, a team known across the industry as being best-in-class, globally-focused and having the utmost integrity. UMP Europe has amassed impressive success for its songwriters and business operations over the past few years. For our next chapter, I am confident that UMP Europe can reach even greater heights by focusing on innovative, collaborative and relationship-driven strategies.” Foroutan said. “I’m grateful to Jody Gerson, Marc Cimino and JW Beekman for the opportunity, and look forward to working with the European MDs and their teams on providing invaluable services to UMPG’s creators and partners.”

“We are delighted to have Shirin join the UMPG family as she takes on this role that is vital to the success of our company. From the moment we met Shirin, we knew she would fit right into our unique culture. We have no doubt she will bring enormous value and energy in our efforts to make sure that our songwriters are treated with the best care in the world,” Cimino added.

With a career that spans music publishing, recorded music, artist and writer relations, and international law, Foroutan previously served as Chief Operating Officer for MPC Film, a division of Technicolor, where she was responsible for more than 2000 artists from London, Bangalore, Vancouver and Montreal.

She also served as Global Managing Director at Mute Group of Companies, where she led teams in the recording, music publishing and artist management divisions out of London, New York and Berlin.

Her resume also includes legal roles with the Ceremonies of London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, and at Live Nation Global Touring.