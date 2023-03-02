The Lumineers Announce North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Following their successful 2022 Brightside World Tour, The Lumineers announced plans for a new North American run this summer.

The tour kicks off on August 16 at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor and will hit amphitheaters across North American before it concludes at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on September 15th.

English singer-songwriter James Bay has signed on to be the opener for the tour.

Along with the newly announced tour dates, the Lumineers are also lined up to headline New Orleans Jazz Fest this spring, the Catbird Festival August 19th in Bethel, NY, and Jazz Aspen Snowmass September 1st in Aspen, CO.

The Lumineers and environmental nonprofit REVERB.org are continuing their partnership to reduce the environmental footprint of this year’s tour, empower fan action, and support local and national nonprofits. As part of their commitment to act on the climate crisis, the band will help fund a REVERB-vetted climate project portfolio that will measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution and create additional benefits for people and the planet.

THE LUMINEERS 2023 U.S. TOUR

AUGUST

16 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

19 – Bethel, NY – Catbird Festival*

22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

23 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann^

25 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

26 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

29 – Somerset, WI – Somerset Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER

01 – Aspen, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

03 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

05 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater^

06 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater^

08 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

09 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

10 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

12 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl^

13 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl^

15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl