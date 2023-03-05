Iconic Mexican Singer Pepe Aguilar Announces US Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Iconic Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar, who is considered to possess one of the best voices in the Spanish-speaking world will be playing across the US this Summer and Fall. This will be the first full tour for Aguilar since 2017, making this stint an opportunity for fans to enjoy an extended concert experience of his solo material.

He is also set to headline his popular Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour – which has managed to sell out some of the biggest venues in Mexico and the US for the past five years. The tour will also feature Leonardo Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar, and Ángela Aguilar.

The combined 22-date tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off July 21 at Indio’s Acrisure Arena, hitting NYC, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up at Kent’s Accesso ShoWare Center on November 25.

The Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour begins August 4 at Ft. Lauderdale’s FLA Live Arena, hitting Chicago, LA, and Vegas more before ending at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on November 19.

The general on-sale for Aguilar’s dates is now onsale via ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are also available via vipnation.com.

Pepe Aguilar Tour dates:

Jul 21-Palm Desert, CA-Acrisure Arena

Jul 22-Fresno, CA-Save Mart Center

Jul 29-New York City, NY-Theater at Madison Square Garden

Oct 20-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater

Oct 21-Hidalgo, TX-Payne Arena

Oct 29-Denver, CO-Bellco Theatre

Nov 24-Portland, OR-Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Nov 25-Kent, WA-Accesso ShoWare Center

Jaripeo Sin Fronteras Tour dates:

Aug 04-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-FLA Live Arena

Aug 05-Orlando, FL-Amway Center

Aug 18-Chicago, IL-Allstate Arena

Aug 19-Chicago, IL-Allstate Arena

Aug 25-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena

Aug 27-Raleigh, NC-PNC Arena

Sep 02-Anaheim, CA-Honda Center

Sep 03-Anaheim, CA-Honda Center

Nov 03-Los Angeles, CA-Crypto.com Arena

Nov 04-Los Angeles, CA-Crypto.com Arena

Nov 10-Glendale, AZ-Desert Diamond Arena

Nov 11-Las Vegas, NV-MGM Grand Garden Arena

Nov 18-Bakersfield, CA-Mechanics Arena

Nov 19-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center