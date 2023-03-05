Iconic Mexican Singer Pepe Aguilar Announces US Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Iconic Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar, who is considered to possess one of the best voices in the Spanish-speaking world will be playing across the US this Summer and Fall. This will be the first full tour for Aguilar since 2017, making this stint an opportunity for fans to enjoy an extended concert experience of his solo material.
He is also set to headline his popular Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour – which has managed to sell out some of the biggest venues in Mexico and the US for the past five years. The tour will also feature Leonardo Aguilar, Antonio Aguilar, and Ángela Aguilar.
The combined 22-date tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off July 21 at Indio’s Acrisure Arena, hitting NYC, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up at Kent’s Accesso ShoWare Center on November 25.
The Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour begins August 4 at Ft. Lauderdale’s FLA Live Arena, hitting Chicago, LA, and Vegas more before ending at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on November 19.
The general on-sale for Aguilar’s dates is now onsale via ticketmaster.com. VIP packages are also available via vipnation.com.
Pepe Aguilar Tour dates:
Jul 21-Palm Desert, CA-Acrisure Arena
Jul 22-Fresno, CA-Save Mart Center
Jul 29-New York City, NY-Theater at Madison Square Garden
Oct 20-Austin, TX-Moody Amphitheater
Oct 21-Hidalgo, TX-Payne Arena
Oct 29-Denver, CO-Bellco Theatre
Nov 24-Portland, OR-Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
Nov 25-Kent, WA-Accesso ShoWare Center
Jaripeo Sin Fronteras Tour dates:
Aug 04-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-FLA Live Arena
Aug 05-Orlando, FL-Amway Center
Aug 18-Chicago, IL-Allstate Arena
Aug 19-Chicago, IL-Allstate Arena
Aug 25-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena
Aug 27-Raleigh, NC-PNC Arena
Sep 02-Anaheim, CA-Honda Center
Sep 03-Anaheim, CA-Honda Center
Nov 03-Los Angeles, CA-Crypto.com Arena
Nov 04-Los Angeles, CA-Crypto.com Arena
Nov 10-Glendale, AZ-Desert Diamond Arena
Nov 11-Las Vegas, NV-MGM Grand Garden Arena
Nov 18-Bakersfield, CA-Mechanics Arena
Nov 19-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center