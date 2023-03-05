‘Saving Private Ryan’ Star Tom Sizemore Dies at Age 61

BURBANK, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Actor Tom Sizemore, known for his work in Natural Born Killers, Saving Private Ryan, and Heat has died. His death was confirmed by his representative Charles Lago.

Tom “passed away peacefully in his sleep with his two sons (twins Jagger and Jayden) and brother, Paul Sizemore, by his size,” Lago said in a statement. He was at Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, CA. The actor was hospitalized after suffering a brain aneurysm in February. He was 61.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom,” Paul Sizemore said in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment. “He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, and giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always.”

Sizemore’s ex-wife, actress Maevee Quinlin, offered “my heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family … Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you both in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you all the days of your lives.”

Sizemore was born in Detroit, MI, and made a name for himself in the City of Angels playing not-so-likable characters and “tough” guys.

During the course of his career, he appeared in the movies Wyatt Earp with Kevin Costner, Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Dawn, Born on the Fourth of July, Point Break, True Romance, and Strange Days. He was the star of the TV movie Witness Protection, for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination.

He also appeared on the small screen playing Sergeant Vinnie Ventresca in China Beach. Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix series Cobra Kai.

Sizemore was also known for his off-screen antics as well. His partner was Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss, of whom he was convicted of domestic abuse ag 2003. It was during this time, the actor admitted an addiction to heroin, meth, and cocaine – which he wrote about in his memoir By Some Miracle I made it Out of There.

He attempted a comeback with the VH1 reality show, Shooting Sizemore, followed by appearances on the reality show, Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew in 2010 and Sober House. He had other brushes with law enforcement.

However, Lago told Yahoo that over the last few years Sizemore “was getting his life back to a great place. He loved his sons and family.” He called Sizemore “one of the most sincere, kind, and generous human beings I have had the pleasure of knowing.”

Sizemore is survived by his twin sons, Jayden and Jagger, 17, from his relationship with Janelle McIntire. Lago told Yahoo that “the twins are devastated by the loss of their father and will release a statement at a later time.”

RIP