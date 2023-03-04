Multi-Instrumentalist and Session Musician David Lindley Dead at 78

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Acclaimed multi-instrumentalist, notable session musician, and songwriter David Lindley died Friday (March 4). He was reportedly in ill health for several months, reports the Claremont Courier. He was 78. A cause of death has not been given.

Lindley’s death was first confirmed by his friend, Douglas Reynolds, on a Custom Ink fundraiser page.

“I am saddened to pass on the news that my friend David left the planet this morning,” he said. “Thank you to everyone who purchased a tee and donated to the fundraiser. It will help his girls.”

The fundraiser was set up to help cover medical expenses from an undisclosed illness earlier this year. As of press time, $13,080 has been raised with 372 t-shirts sold. You can access the fundraiser HERE.

Lindley was born in San Marino, CA in 1944, Lindley grew up in a household that loved music and enjoyed his father’s 78 rpm records. He picked up the fiddle and banjo as a child, winning the annual Topanga Canyon Banjo contest five times.

After playing in Los Angeles folk clubs, he formed the band Kaleidoscope with the late Chris Darrow, whose sister he ended up marrying. The band released four albums between 1966 and 1970, with many crediting them for laying the foundation for what would become world music, reports The US Sun.

Lindley would go on to become a sought-after session musician working with Jackson Browne on 1977’s multi-platinum “Running on Empty,” playing a lap steel solo on the album and sharing lead vocals on the cover of Maurice Williams’ song, “Stay.” He’s also appeared on albums by Linda Ronstadt, Warren Zevon, Crosby & Nash, Rod Stewart, and Ry Cooder.

Lindley formed his band El Rayo-X in 1981 with Browne producing their first album. The album made it to the Billboard 200 chart, hitting No. 83, and spent 18 weeks there.

Once news of his death hit the industry, many went to their social media in tribute.

Musician Jason Isbell tweeted: “The loss of David Lindley is a huge one – Without his influence my music would sound completely different. I was genuinely obsessed with his playing from the first time I heard it. The man was a giant.”

Peter Frampton said: “It’s so sad to hear of David Lindley’s passing. He was a giant among musicians. Always his unique sound and style gave him away in one note. My thoughts are with his family.”

Lindley was a longtime resident of Claremont, CA, and is survived by his wife Joan Darrow Lindley, and their daughter, Rosanne Lindley.

RIP.