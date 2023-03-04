Macklemore Drops New Music & Announces ‘The Ben Tour’ In Partnership With PLUS1 & Bridges

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-diamond certified, Grammy award-winning artist Macklemore has released his latest studio album, BEN along with his latest single “No Bad Days” featuring Collett and accompanying music video, directed by his 7-year-old daughter, Sloane. Watch the video HERE.

“My dream director. Also, my co-star.” Macklemore states. “Sloane has had a creative pulse since I can remember. Her style, her eye, her freestyles, her Melodies. Outside of her mom I probably trust her creative input more than anyone else. And she has never been shy about her opinion. I’m so proud of who she is that it puts tears in my eyes thinking about it. To be able to brainstorm, dream, flush out ideas, and ultimately pull it off with Sloane at the helm… this one will be one of my favorite videos forever. I hope it makes you smile.”

The North American leg of The BEN Tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off September 17 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and wraps up October 18 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

Macklemore begins The BEN Tour across the pond with the entire tour itself kicking off at Dublin’s 3Arena on April 3. That overseas portion of the tour ends at Oslo’s Sentrum Scene on May 9.

Citi is the official card of The BEN Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday (March 6) at 10 am local time until Thursday (March 9) at 10 am local time. American Express card members can purchase tickets in Canada before the general public during the same time frame. General on-sale begins March 10 at 10 am local time.

Macklemore is proud to have partnered with PLUS1 and will be donating $1 per ticket to Bridges – The Seattle Alternative Peer Group in support of their work in mentoring youth in recovery.

BEN is Mackemore’s highly-anticipated third studio album. “I’ve always wanted to make an album called Ben,” he shares. “There’s something about a self-titled record. It has an air of voyeurism. I’m letting people in, but in a way that I hadn’t felt 100% comfortable about allowing before. I am now though.” Throughout 2020, he found himself with a rare pocket of time for introspection during the Global Pandemic.

“I did experience a level of reflection I don’t think I’ve been able to truly tap into in the past,” he affirms. “This mandatory pause and the time created a level of intimacy that might not have been there if the world had continued to operate how it was.

“Songwriting is the glue for my entire career,” he leaves off. “If you’re not writing words that resonate, the music isn’t going to have depth, weight, or longevity. I’m not trying to follow. On this album, I’m being authentic to who I am. I’m reflecting on where I am in life. Turns out, I’ve learned a lot.”

Macklemore will be performing the track “Tail Lights” on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (March 7).

BEN is out everywhere now. Tour dates are listed below.

THE BEN TOUR – NORTH AMERICA

09/17 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

09/19 – Anthem – Washington, DC

09/21 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

09/22 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

09/23 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

09/26 – Rebel – Toronto, ON

09/27 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI

09/29 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

09/30 – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

10/01 – Armory – Minneapolis, MN

10/03 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

10/05 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

10/07 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

10/08 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

10/10 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, WA

10/11 – Adams Center Arena – Missoula, MT

10/12 – Idaho Central Arena – Boise, ID

10/14 – The Masonic – San Francisco, CA

10/17 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

10/18 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

THE BEN TOUR – EU/UK

04/03 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

04/04 – 3Arena – Dublin, IE

04/07 – O2 Academy – Glasgow, UK

04/09 – O2 Victoria Warehouse – Manchester, UK

04/11 – O2 Academy – Birmingham, UK

04/12 – O2 Academy Brixton – London, UK

04/16 – AFAS Live – Amsterdam, NL

04/17 – Forest National – Brussels, BE

04/18 – Zenith – Paris, FR – *SOLD OUT*

04/19 – Zenith – Paris, FR

04/21 – Lanxess Arena – Cologne, DE – *VENUE CHANGE*

04/22 – Verti Music Hall – Berlin, DE

04/24 – Olympiahalle – Munich, DE – *VENUE CHANGE*

04/25 – Stadhalle – Offenbach, DE

04/27 – Edel Optics Arena – Hamburg, DE

04/29 – EXPO XXI Hall 1 – Warsaw, PL

04/30 – Stadhalle – Vienna, AT

05/02 – Samsung Hall – Zurich, CH

05/03 – Alcatraz – Milan, IT

05/04 – Alcatraz – Milan, IT – *SOLD OUT*

05/07 – Vega Main Hall – DK

05/09 – Sentrum Scene – Oslo, NO