Mammoth Inc. Strikes A Strategic Partnership With AG Entertainment Touring

(CelebrityAccess) – Independent concert promoter Mammoth Inc announced the launch of a strategic partnership with AG Entertainment Touring.

The partnership will see the two companies join forces to develop new projects in arenas, amphitheaters, and festivals across the U.S. with a focus on hip hop and rap.

“Mammoth has been working with AG for several years now on various projects and we felt it was time to create a more formal partnership,” says Mammoth Co-Owner Josh Hunt. “Working with our friends and growing together in a mutually beneficial way is what we’re all about at Mammoth, and our work with James [Crawford] and Alex [Gidewon] is a continuation of that philosophy.”

Founded in 2006, Mammoth produces a range of live entertainment events, full scale festivals and tour booking, as well as shows in venues ranging from small, indie clubs to arenas.

The company is co-owned by Jeff Fortier and Josh Hunt who together have over 60 years of combined music industry experience.

Alex “AG” Gidewon launched the Atlanta-based AG Entertainment in 1996 and developed a reputation in the Southeastern U.S. for their live content.