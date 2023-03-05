Sakamoto Agency Signs Singer/Songwriter Kyle McKearney

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The Sakamoto Agency is pleased to announce the signing of Alberta-based artist Kyle McKearney to its national roster, with President and Operating Partner Paul Biro as the Responsible Agent.

A break-out artist of 2022, Kyle earned two Western Canadian Music Award nominations, was named a SiriusXM Top of the Country semi-finalist, placed second in Alberta Music’s Project Wild, and received a Canadian Country Music Association award nomination for Alternative Country Album of the Year for his debut solo album Down-Home. During the same time, he’s also shared stages with The Black Crowes, Kip Moore, Our Lady Peace and Dean Brody, all while racking up over a million global streams.

Kyle hasn’t wasted any time building on that momentum, and is set to release his sophomore album, A Traveler’s Lament, on March 31st. Fans have already been treated to a preview, with the singles “Mercy,” “River Rain” and “Grandfather” displaying Kyle’s maturation as a songwriter, while still showing off his powerful voice; and his evolving collaboration with Juno Award-winning producer/guitarist/songwriter Russell Broom.

Sakamoto Agency is excited to put Kyle on stages across the country, with President and RA Paul Biro commenting, “We have collectively been fans of Kyle’s for sometime, and our team felt that working with an artist possessing such talent, uniqueness, and depth was too good an opportunity to pass up! The way that Kyle as been able to engage not just the country music scene but the Americana, roots, and folk markets and industry, is something we do not see every day. In some ways I am reminded of artists like Corb Lund or Johnny Reid who certainly cut their own path in country music, and could not necessarily be held to the confines of one genre. We are excited to work with both Kyle’s creativity and Jeff’s (Ojeda) management skills and could not be more pleased to welcome them into the Sakamoto Agency family.”