Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘Sing a Song All Night Long’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Lionel Richie announced today (March 6) the Sing a Song All Night Long tour with special guests, Earth, Wind & Fire. The 20-city arena tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off Friday (August 4) at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and wraps up September 15 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.
Richie, who has sold over 125 million albums was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (RRHoF), won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress, and was awarded the Icon Award at the American Music Awards (AMA) in 2022.
With over 100 million albums sold globally, nine-time Grammy Award winners Earth, Wind & Fire continue to inspire new audiences and thrill new fans – as well as those who have been with them since the beginning.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi cardmember presale beginning Tuesday (March 7). The general on-sale will start Monday (March 13) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.com.
Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, VIP gift item(s), and more.
SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum