Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce ‘Sing a Song All Night Long’ Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Lionel Richie announced today (March 6) the Sing a Song All Night Long tour with special guests, Earth, Wind & Fire. The 20-city arena tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off Friday (August 4) at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and wraps up September 15 at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Richie, who has sold over 125 million albums was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (RRHoF), won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress, and was awarded the Icon Award at the American Music Awards (AMA) in 2022.

With over 100 million albums sold globally, nine-time Grammy Award winners Earth, Wind & Fire continue to inspire new audiences and thrill new fans – as well as those who have been with them since the beginning.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi cardmember presale beginning Tuesday (March 7). The general on-sale will start Monday (March 13) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, limited edition tour poster, VIP gift item(s), and more.

SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 04 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Aug 05 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Aug 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Fri Aug 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Aug 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 18 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 02 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Tue Sep 05 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 08 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Sep 11 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum