Primary Talent International Exiting CAA To Go Indie; Announces Several Promotions

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – UK-based Primary Talent International (PTI) has become an indie music talent agency again – following a management buyout and separation from Creative Artists Agency (CAA). The company will continue to operate from London with offices in New York City and Los Angeles.

In 2020, PTI was sold to ICM Partners, which was then acquired by CAA. Under ICM for the last three years, PTI continued to operate under its own banner and kept its website and operations separate.

The deal to re-establish PTI’s independent status was led by managing partner and CEO Matt Bates along with former ICM founding partner and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Rick Levy, who will continue to act as a Senior Advisor to PTI.

Now indie once again, Bates will oversee all aspects of the agency and serve as managing partner and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Veteran music industry executive Ben Winchester will serve as a board member alongside Levy and Bates.

The agency has also elevated current PTI agents Laetitia Descouens, Sally Dunstone, Ed Sellers, and Martje Kremers to partner status. In addition, former ICM veteran agent Simon Clarkson, who led electronic music representation at the agency, has joined the company and will be based in Los Angeles. The agency, currently sitting at approximately 35 employees, is set to announce additional agents to their company upcoming.

THR reports that nearly 460 clients, including The 1975, The Cure, Noel Gallagher, Mitski, Patti Smith, and more will be staying with PTI and leaving the CAA company. Additional clients include Rina Sawayama, Wolf Alice, Ziggy Marley, and more.

“The pandemic changed the landscape of the music touring business, and we felt it was beneficial to return to our roots as the UK’s largest independent music talent agency,” stated CEO Bates. “In this new incarnation, Primary will be even better positioned to support the evolving careers of our artists and guide them wherever needed.”