Producer & Songwriter Lemonade Shoelace Signs Global Deal With BDi Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – BDi Music has signed bedroom producer and songwriter Lemonade Shoelace to an exclusive global publishing deal.

The Irish artist, real name Ruairí Richman released his first single titled, “Autopilot Paradise,” in 2021. It garnered support from brands such as Vans and Gibson and artists including Denzel Curry and Yungblud.

His most recent single, “Hopscotch in the Sky” was released in February of this year. His first EP, Do Whatever Makes You Happy, will be released on April 28.

BDi Music A&R Rhiannon Bramley said: “That Ruairí has made such a splash with just two tracks is testament to the songs themselves. He has an undeniable ability to write and produce incredibly infectious uplifting pop with his own unmistakable identity and sound shining through. It’s incredibly exciting to have him as part of the BDi family. It might be a music industry cliché, but this really is the very beginning for Lemonade Shoelace, and we’re predicting big things.”

Founded by Sarah Liversedge in 2004, BDi Music represents publishing for 35 co-written songs with Ed Sheeran and many more co-written hit songs from a international artists including Camilla Cabello, Christina Perri, Keith Urban, Major Lazer, Forest Blakk, Tom Grennan, James Bay, James Blunt, Mario, Birdy, Jack Savoretti, All Time Low, Deno, Rod Wave, Nina Nesbitt and many more.

The BDi roster includes established and emerging artists and songwriters including Novo Amor, Roo Panes, The Magic Gang, Ailbhe Reddy, AE Mak, FJ Law, AJ Wander, Ellysse Mason, Aimée and more.