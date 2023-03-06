Live Aid-Style Benefit Concert Announced at Wembley To Aid Ukraine – The Rolling Stones and U2 Asked to Perform

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – A benefit concert is set to be held at Wembley Stadium this summer with all proceeds going to the victims of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Live Aid-style concert has been scheduled for June 24 with globally known artists P!NK, The Rolling Stones, U2, and more being asked to perform.

February marked the one-year anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and as the war continues, funds will need to be raised to help those displaced by the war. According to The Sun, Sir Paul McCartney, Adele, Florence + the Machine, and Noel Gallagher were also possibly invited.

The Sun reports a source telling them:

“It’s going to be huge, properly A-list and on a global scale. It’s something people have wanted to do for a while but a date has now been nailed down and booked at Wembley Stadium. Invitations to perform are going out thick and fast to the biggest names in the business. Of course, there is an awareness that at relatively short notice many superstars will have prior commitments.

“But they’re optimistic that a number of those they’ve spoken to are already on board.

“For bands like U2 and Bono, who are pretty outspoken about their views on war and conflict, it feels like a great opportunity to keep hammering home the severity of the situation out in Ukraine. An event of this size can put real political pressure on the Russians, too.

“The only slight downside is that the date clashes with Glastonbury so that rules out some big names but the final line-up is certain to be pretty special.”

ITV and Livewire Pictures, who were behind the March 2022 televised benefit concert Concert for Ukraine with Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish among others and raised over $15M are part of the team behind the Wembley show.