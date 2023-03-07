Bettye LaVette Signs With Jay-Vee Records

(CelebrityAccess) — Iconic soul vocalist Bettye LaVette has signed with Jay-Vee Records.

Founded by LaVette’s longtime producer Steve Jordan and Megan Voss, Jay-Vee provides a platform for established artists to release one-off albums they’ve always wanted to make.

Past Jay-Vee releases include Robert Cray’s Grammy-nominated Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm, Beat Odyssey 2020 by Mix Master Mike and Steve Jordan and The Verbs.

“We are honored to have Bettye LaVette on Jay-Vee Records and offer her artistic freedom,” say Jordan and Voss, in a joint statement.

Jordan is no stranger to working with LaVette and the pair collaborated on two previous albums, including Things Have Changed (2018) and Blackbirds (2020).

“After having made two albums with Steve, I am SO happy that he wanted to make another record together, and put it out on the Jay-Vee label,” LaVette said.

Jay-Vee is distributed by MRI Entertainment.