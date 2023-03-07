Dance Music Icon Scooter Signs A Catalog Deal With UMG Germany

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Germany announced the acquisition of the master rights to the catalogue of the famed German techno group Scooter.

The catalog includes all of Scooter’s 23 top-10 singles, including hits such as “Hyper Hyper”, “Nessaja”, “How Much Is the Fish?” and “Maria (I Like it Loud)” as well as 20 studio albums and additional releases such as their latest LP latest LP “God Save The Rave” which peaked at #4 on the German album charts.

The agreement also includes a multi-year provision that will see Universal Music Germany becoming the exclusive worldwide recorded music partner for future Scooter releases. Scooter already has their first joint project with UMG in the pipeline for the fall of 2023 with the first single, “Waste Your Youth” already available on UMG’s Zeitgeist label and coinciding with the premiere of the Scooter documentary FCK 2020.

Scooter, fronted by H.P. Baxxter, has spent around 600 weeks in the charts over the course of the band’s 30-year history and has sold more than 30 million album units globally.

Scooter are also lining up for a tour in 2024 with UMG’s brand management and merchandise division, Bravado, serving as the exclusive merch partner for the run.

“I would like to thank everyone involved very much for their hard work over the last few months to get this deal done. With Universal Music we have found the best partner for our catalogue. Frank and his team stand for longevity and sustainability, values we share. There are still quite a few employees at Universal who I remember and value from my time there. Personal aspects have played an important role for us. And the launch with the new Scooter single in cooperation with Kontor Records has also been a great success. We are very much looking forward to what’s in store,” stated Jens Thele, Scooter’s manager and Managing Director of Kontor Records.

“With this deal, our songs are in the best hands. We share the same enthusiasm for techno and dance music with Universal Music as well as the vision of how to best reach our fans with our past and future hits. I wish us all a real hyper success,” added Scooter’s H.P. Baxxter.