P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, And Keith Urban Among The Performers At The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — P!NK, Kelly Clarkson, and country recording artist Keith Urban are among the performers announced for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The awards, which will air live from Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Monday, March 27, will also feature Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Coldplay (with a special live performance from Brazil) and more.

Additionally, iHeartMedia announced that Taylor Swift will be the recipient of the 2023 iHeartRadio Innovator Award, which recognizes artists who have distinguished themselves and made a global impact on pop music.

In receiving the award, Swift will join a select group of past recipients that includes Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Alicia Keys.

Now in its tenth year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live on Fox and will be heard on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app.

Executive producers for the “iHeartRadio Music Awards” are Joel Gallen, for Tenth Planet; and John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters, for iHeartMedia.