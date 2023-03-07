Management Company BABZ Inc Expands To Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Hannah Babitt, CEO and Founder of the boutique producer/songwriter management venture BABZ, announced an expansion of the company with the launch of new offices in Nashville.

“As we celebrate the third anniversary of BABZ, we’re thrilled to be a hub for the creation of pop music in both LA and Nashville with our immensely talented songwriters, producers and the community around us. As fierce advocates for music creators, the BABZ team has immense respect for the Nashville songwriting community and look forward to continuing to forge relationships between LA and Music City. It is a crucial moment for BABZ to contribute to the pop marketplace via the collaborations between the Nashville talent and our relationships in LA’s pop artist and songwriting community as we simultaneously expand our producer and songwriter roster.”

BABZ’ roster of songwriters and producers includes the Nashville-based Alex Hope, who has penned hits such as Alec Benjamin’s “If We Have Each Other” and forthcoming Chloe Bailey’s “In Pieces”), as well as songs with Ben Platt, Selena Gomez, Alanis Morissette, Troye Sivan,) Grammy Award-Winning producer/songwriter Nick Monson (Tate McRae, A Star Is Born soundtrack, Lady Gaga, Julia Michaels, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Little Mix etc.), producer/songwriter Leroy Clampitt (Madison Beer, Ashe and Finneas, Sabrina Carpenter etc. and signed to Reservoir in 2022), songwriter Madi Yanofsky (who recently signed with Warner Chappell and has written hits for Leah Kate and Nessa Barrett amongst others), Nashville based Konrad Snyder (current hit “Until I Found You” with Stephen Sanchez), Jesse Fink (Dove Cameron and John Legend for his Grammy Award-winning album BIGGER LOVE).

Since 2022, BABZ has also provided consulting services for Nashville-based independent music publisher Big Machine Music as the label expanded its focus to the Los Angeles Pop scene.

Before she launched BABZ, Babitt managed producers at This Is Noise MGMT and did a stint at at Pulse Music Group. She began her career at The Artists Organization.