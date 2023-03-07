Update: A Second Victim Dies After Rochester Crowd Surge

ROCHESTER, NY (CelebrityAccess) — A second victim has died from injuries sustained in a crowd surge event following a concert featuring Memphis rappers GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes in Rochester on Sunday night.

Police identified the two fatalities as Rhondesia Belton, a 33-year-old woman5-year-old Brandy Miller of Rochester, N.Y. from Buffalo, N.Y. and 35-year-old Brandy Miller of Rochester, N.Y.

A third victim remains in critical condition and seven people were treated at area hospitals and released, according to the Rochster Democrat & Chronicle.

Rochester Police Chief David Smith said the appear to be the result of result of a crowd pushing toward the exits but the cause of the crowd surge is still under investigation.

According to Chief Smith, police are investigating several possible factors, including crowd size, the use of pepper spray and a reported gunshot but police have found no evidence that a firearm was discharged.

After news of the incident broke, GloRilla took to social media to share that she was “devastated and heartbroken” over the deaths.