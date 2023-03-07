Seeker Music Names Jennifer Blakeman As Chief Rights & Royalties Officer

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music rights, publisher, and record company Seeker Music announced the hire of Jennifer Blakeman as Chief Rights & Royalties Officer

Blakeman brings a wealth of experience to her new role at Seeker, both from the industry side, and as a musician and songwriter herself.

She began her career as a session keyboardist while still in college and was enlisted by Eddie Van Halen to help create a signature keyboard sound for him along with other projects. She also performed and toured with other artists such as Billy Idol before landing a role as an executive at Atlantic REcords and Universal Publishing where she oversaw publishing for artists such as Justin Timberlake and Linkin Park.

She most recently served as President and CCO of the boutique music publisher one77 Music. Blakeman is also currently an adjunct professor of music publishing at NYU and serves as a member on the Board of Trustees of the Recording Academy, alongside Seeker Music CEO, and chart-topping songwriter, Evan Bogart.

“Jennifer is a rockstar in the music publishing world. She really cares about, and advocates for, songwriters, artists and their music in a way that I think you can only truly understand if you’ve been a songwriter or artist yourself. Her vast experience working on both the creative and administrative side of the business aligns with the creator-first, creator-led vision that we’ve built Seeker on since day one. I’ve wanted to work with her for a long time so I’m thrilled that time has come,” Bogart said.

“As a musician and songwriter myself, I’ve always advocated for the creators within the industry. That sense of ‘songwriters come first’ is what drew me to Seeker, and I’m excited to continue advocating for and making sure that songwriters get their fair share in this new role,” Blakeman added.