Weezer, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, And Dinosaur Jr. Lead The Lineup Of The Inaugural Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival

WINDHAM, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Brooklyn Made Presents, the independent concert promoter founded by former Live Nation and Bowery Presents executive Anthony Makes, announced the inaugural edition of the Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival.

Set for September 15 & 16 at Windham Mountain, the festival features a lineup that includes Weezer, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Dinosaur Jr., Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Albert Hammond Jr., Lee Fields, Courtney Marie Andrews, Sheer Mag, and more.

Along with music, the festival also offers a range of food and beverage options, sourced from local craft vendors against the scenic backdrop of the famed Catskill Mountains.

“Brooklyn Made Presents couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this exciting new festival at the beautiful Windham Mountain in the Catskills,” comments Brooklyn Made President and CEO Anthony Makes. “When Bob McLynn of Crush Music came to me with this idea, it was a no-brainer to jump in and partner on this amazing event. We can’t wait to present this festival to all of New York’s incredible music fans this fall.”

“We’re thrilled to bring this amazing lineup of talented artists to the Catskills,” added Makes and McLynn. “Windham Mountain is the perfect location for a music festival, and we can’t wait to see everyone come together for a weekend of great music, food, and fun.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale Friday, March 10th with general and VIP tickets at the festival’s website https://cavemountainmusicfest.com or through Ticketmaster.