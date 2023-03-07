Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation & Tractor Supply Launch ‘Relief for Rescues Fund’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Reigning Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year and passionate champion of rescue animals Miranda Lambert announces the formation of the MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company “Relief For Rescues Fund,” a new animal emergency response program.

The program launched Monday (March 6) and runs through Sunday (March 12) with a nationwide donation at check-out campaign at all Tractor Supply stores and online at TractorSupply.com and through the mobile app, the Fund will enable more efficient response times to support animals in immediate need.

MuttNation Foundation and Tractor Supply Company have been helping with response and recovery for animal shelters nationwide for many years. Lambert herself was boots-on-the-ground in Houston, Texas following Hurricane Harvey in 2017, transporting animals and assisting local response teams.

“It’s really no longer a question of ‘if’ – it’s just a matter of ‘when’ the inevitable will happen and MuttNation and Tractor Supply want to be ready to help shelter pets in times of crisis,” reflects Lambert – who was honored by TIME as one of 2022’s most influential people in the world in recognition of her advocacy. “We know it’s not easy to see the road back after a major disaster. We want to provide a ray of sunlight after the storm.”

“We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Miranda and MuttNation and look forward to doing our part to help sustain the important work of Relief for Rescues,” said Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president, CMO at Tractor Supply. Many people don’t realize the challenges shelters face to provide animals with vital essentials in the aftermath of an emergency. Relief for Rescues provides shelters with the critical support and resources they need after disasters and emergencies happen.”

Tractor Supply and MuttNation Foundation have collaborated on multiple initiatives since 2019, including MuttNation’s “Mutts Across America” program, providing grants to animal shelters nationwide and have provided assistance during floods, fires, hurricanes, tornadoes, and hoarding situations. Tractor Supply is the exclusive retailer of MuttNation pet products and a percentage of all MuttNation sales go to the MuttNation Foundation to further support its mission to promote and facilitate the adoption of shelter pets.