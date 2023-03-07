Rocklahoma 2023 Announces Limp Bizkit, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, and More

PRYOR, OK (CelebrityAccess) – Rocklahoma 2023 is proud to announce and welcome Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Pantera, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, and more to America’s “Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party.” This year’s festival takes place Friday, September 1 through Sunday, September 3 at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds. The Rocklahoma campground opens Sunday (August 27) and the pre-party begins Thursday (August 31).

Rocklahoma, founded in 2007 showcases the best rock artists performing on three stages with onsite camping amenities and VIP packages that live up to the festival’s motto of “Life, Liberty & the Pursuit of Rock.”

“Couldn’t be more stoked to include Rocklahoma in our first major leg for CMF2! We’ll be playing brand new tunes, plus CMFT, Slipknot, Stone Sour, and everything under the sun! Plus, we get to hang with our friends in Pantera, Rob Zombie, and so many others this Labor Day. This ain’t POLKA-LAHOMA. This is ROCKLAHOMA. We’ll see you all there!” – Corey Taylor

“We are excited to be coming back for our 17th year with our biggest lineup yet,” says Dave Geincke, Founder and Vice-President, General Manager of Rocklahoma. “Celebrating the end of summer over Labor Day with our Rocklahoma family is the highlight of our year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Pryor, OK to party with us!”

The music lineup for Rocklahoma is as follows: Pantera, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Ministry, Asking Alexandria, Code Orange, GWAR, P.O.D., Mammoth WVH, Atreyu, Jinjer, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Warrant, L.A. Guns, Kix, Filter, Fuel, Ayron Jones, Black Stone Cherry, Mothica, From Ashes To New, New Years Day, Crobot, Fame On Fire, BulletBoys, Dayseeker, Plush, Dead Poet Society, Brkn Love, Steven Adler, Dead West, Shot Of Poison, Small Town Sindrome, 90LB Wrench, Jessikill, Snake Bite Whisky, Daymes Rocket, Bat Alliance, Stonebreed, Siin, and Nova Rex.

The Thursday (August 31) kickoff party will be held at The Roadhouse, featuring performances from Warrant, L.A. Guns, BulletBoys, and Voodoo Moonshine. the pre-party is open to anyone with a Rocklahoma weekend pass. The party will feature food trucks and a full-service bar.

Weekend General Admission and VIP passes launch Thursday (March 7) at 1 pm EST. Phase 2 pricing goes into effect at the launch of the general pass on sale this Friday (March 10) at 1 pm EST. Limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie, and Rockstar Reserved VIP packages along with ultra VIP packages including Big Shot Porch, Big Shot Penthouse, and Garage Cabana VIP packages are also available. Single-day lineup and pass sales will be available in the Spring.