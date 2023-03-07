Sound on Sound Music Festival Reveals 2023 Lineup With Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, & Alanis Morissette

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) – Sound on Sound is returning to the banks of the Long Island Sound for the 2nd iteration of the festival, taking place in Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT from Saturday (September 30) until Sunday (October 1).

The year’s lineup features an incredible collection of performers including Red Hot Chili Peppers and CT’s own John Mayer, along with Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Trey Anastasio Band, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Steel Pulse, and more.

A special presale for all ticket types including General Admission, Premier Seats, Sky Deck, VIP, and Super VIP Tickets will be available exclusively for Citi Cardmembers from today (March 7) through Thursday (March 9).

General On-Sale will be available to the public on Thursday (March 9) at noon EST via www.SoundOnSoundCT.com.

Sound On Sound 2023 will deliver a massive reconfiguration of the festival experience from last year’s event: including more space (doubling the festival footprint), a redesigned and relocated festival site with delineated walkways for ease of movement within the grounds, three times as many food and beverage vendors, upgraded restroom facilities (flushable restrooms throughout the entire festival site), lighting and directional signage enhancements across the venue and parking lot areas, and increased mobile connectivity and coverage through the placement of additional portable cell towers.

On top of the incredible music, Sound On Sound will feature local food and beverages, and activities for music fans of all ages. Gourmet food options from some of Connecticut’s best establishments, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free offerings will be available, along with craft beer, wine, and cocktails throughout the site. Specialty bars at the festival will also offer lounge spaces to relax between sets while sipping a variety of wines in the Wine Grove, enjoying a brew and the game at the Craft Beer & Sports Hall.

General Admission (GA) ticket buyers will be able to enjoy the full weekend of music in Seaside Park with local food, beverages and more while viewing the performances from the General Admission viewing area including a designated chair and blanket zone. Premier Seat Ticket holders can watch performances from the comfort of a first come, first serve seated section with an incredible view of the stage. VIP Tickets come with access to VIP viewing at the front of the stage, expedited entry into the festival through a dedicated VIP entrance lane, and exclusive amenities in the VIP lounge (tented shade, comfortable seating, premium bars, air conditioned restrooms, exclusive culinary options, free wi-fi, and more).

Sky Deck Tickets grant access to The Allē Sky Deck, an exclusive elevated viewing platform with unparalleled views of the performance stage and the festival crowd. The Sky Deck will feature Sky Deck-only bars and food vendors for purchase, expedited entry through the Sky Deck entrance lane, mobile phone charging stations, air conditioned restrooms, and free wi-fi. Last but not least, those who really want to go all out can purchase Super VIP Tickets for exclusive on stage (subject to artist approval) and front row viewing opportunities, access to the Super VIP Lounge (an air-conditioned, private lounge area with plush seating and décor, TVs, and more surprises), complimentary food and beverages with high-end catering curated by a local chef, on site concierge services, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary Super VIP parking, located near to the entrance, with golf cart shuttles to and from your car, a complimentary Sound On Sound merch pack, expedited entry, free wi-fi and more.

Mayor Ganim stated, “The City of Bridgeport is happy to announce that Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer will be our headliners for this year’s Sound On Sound festival. Tens of thousands of people from all over will be visiting Bridgeport to enjoy top notch entertainment, utilize restaurants and services in the city and surrounding communities, while being exposed to one of Bridgeport’s best assets, Seaside Park. As mayor, I cannot be prouder or happier.”

“I am beyond excited to bring both the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fairfield County’s favorite son John Mayer to Sound On Sound 2023. Along with Alanis Morissette, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Trey Anastasio and so many other emerging and classic artists – this year’s festival will be awesome,” said Jim Koplik, President Live Nation CT and Upstate NY.

“We are thrilled to bring the second annual Sound On Sound back to Seaside Park. Festival goers can expect to be wowed. The experience will be bigger and better this year from the acts, to the site, to the food and beverage offerings. We have turned the traditional festival upside down and created something really special for Connecticut,” said Howard Saffan, Partner, Sound On Sound.

“Introducing Sound On Sound to the greater Connecticut community has been a privilege. For 2023, we’re bringing a truly enhanced experience for the attendees. Including a larger festival site, the quality and diversity of food and beverages, and the activities. And the lineup speaks for itself,” said Jordan Wolowitz, Partner, Sound On Sound.

Sound On Sound is brought to life by Founders Entertainment, the folks behind the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, and Live Nation.