Vanilla Ice Signs With UAA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper, entrepreneur and television personality Vanilla Ice has signed a new, exclusive, representation deal with Universal Attractions Agency.

While he’s at UAA, Vanilla Ice, whose real name is Robert Van Winkle, will be represented by agency head Jeff Epstein.

“Rob (Vanilla Ice) has been a great friend of Universal Attractions for many years, and we have had an amazing relation with his manager, Tommy Quon. It’s our honor to finally consummate our relationship with Rob. The next couple of years will be big for him with new music, more commercials, two movies, as well as a new home renovation show. Vanilla Ice will continue to headline the ever-touring “I Love the 90s Tour,” and we are so happy that Rob has UAA now to call home,” Epstein said.

Vanilla Ice, who first made a name for himself in 1990 with his major label debut Hooked, (which was later re-released as To The Extreme,) is best known for his signature hit “Ice Ice Baby” with its iconic sample of Queen’s “Under Pressure.”

More recently, he is part of the ongoing “I Love the 90s Tour” which features a rotating cast of 90s favorites and has sold millions of tickets since it launched in 2016.