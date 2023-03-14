CaveFest Announces Second Annual Artist Lineup With Sam Bush, The Infamous Stringdusters, & More

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The organizers behind CaveFest have announced their 2nd annual artist lineup for the three-day live music gathering, which is scheduled for October 6 – 8 at The Caverns in Grundy County, Tenn.

Following up on a sold-out debut year, the 2023 fest will include headlining performances by Sam Bush, Leftover Salmon, The Infamous Stringdusters, Peter Rowan, and The Travelin’ McCourys, plus artist-in-residence Lindsay Lou.

“CaveFest was a dream come true last year, an ideal festival featuring favorite bands in the best autumn weather in the perfect place. Glad this dream is recurring and we’re excited to see the event grow to three days in 2023,” said Caverns owner Todd Mayo.

Surrounded by glorious mountain views at the peak of Tennessee’s beautiful fall colors, there will be performances at The Caverns Amphitheater and in the underground concert hall. Additionally, there will be cave tours, cave yoga, open jam sessions underground, a Sound Circle Immersion, food trucks, and hand-crafted goods from local vendors.

Also scheduled to perform is Jim Lauderdale, Town Mountain, The Lil Smokies, Larry Keel Experience, Jon Stickley Trio, and more.

The cost for a three-day pass is $129 with camping included during the pre-sale with the code GRUNDY. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday (March 15) at noon CST. Children 12 and under get in free.

VIP experiences start as low as $549 with perks like a premium campsite location, access to the VIP viewing area, VIP lounge tent with local catering, all-day complimentary refreshments and snacks, open bar service in the evenings, and more.

For guests looking for a more glamorous experience, a super limited VIP Yurt Package for two is available and starts at $1,972. It includes access to the VIP viewing area, VIP lounge tent, and more.

Lastly, guests can opt for the comforts of a local lodge with TheCavern’ss popular Stay & Cave package for two for $1,910 which provides lodging in nearby Monteagle, shuttle transportation to and from the venue, VIP lounge tent access, merch, and more.