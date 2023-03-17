Chrissie Hynde: The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Is A Load Of Bollocks

(CelebrityAccess) — The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde shared her true feelings about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, offering searing criticism of the organization that she officially joined in 2005.

In a social media post on Friday, Hynde described the Hall of Fame as “just more establishment backslapping” and noting that she doesn’t even want to be associated with it.

“I was living a happy life in Rio when I got the call I was being inducted. My heart sank because I knew I’d have to go back for it as it would be too much of a kick in the teeth to my parents if I didn’t. I’d upset them enough by then, so it was one of those things that would bail me out from years of disappointing them, (like moving out of the USA and being arrested at PETA protests and my general personality.)” she wrote.

She went on to note that in her view, the whole thing, other than Neil Young, who inducted her along with the Pretenders as part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2005, is a “load of bollocks.”

“It’s absolutely nothing to do with rock ‘n’ roll and anyone who thinks it is is a fool,” she added.