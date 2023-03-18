Michelle Teh Named Senior Vice President at Universal Music Group’s Global Classics & Jazz

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Michelle Teh has been named Senior Vice President (SVP) at Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Global Classics & Jazz (GCJ) division. The appointment follows Sam Jackson’s exit, who left as GCJ’s Executive Vice President (EVP) earlier year to join BBC Radio 3. Teh is based in the London office.

The appointment comes as Verve Records’ 23-year-old jazz emerging artist, Samara Joy won the Grammy for Best New Artist, alongside commercial success for the division’s recent signings.

Teh began her career in the industry in Hong Kong. In 2006, she moved to Singapore to work with Formula One Racing’s Rocks Live Music event, which featured No Doubt, Beyonce, and the Black Eyed Peas.

She returned to UMG in 2012 as part of the classics international team working on artist campaigns including Tori Amos and Joseph Calleja. She also led the international campaign for Andrea Bocelli’s Grammy-nominated Cinema, including Ariana Grande performing “E Piu Ti Penso” with Bocelli, which has been viewed over 60 million times.

Since then, she moved to the Global Priorities team as Senior Marketing Director, working with Capitol, Def Jam, EMI, Interscope, Island, Polydor, and Republic on worldwide campaigns for The Weeknd, Rihanna, Grande, Sting, Billie Eilish, and Sam Smith. She was also a part of Eilish’s Where We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, campaign, which went on to win five Grammy Awards.

In her new role, Teh will oversee artists from Deutsche Grammophon, Decca, Verver, Hyperion, and ECM, including Lisa Davidsen, Norah Jones, Lang Lang, Jon Batiste, and more.

Dickon Stainer, President and CEO of GCJ said: “I’m delighted to welcome Michelle to our division and am thrilled to have such an experienced, forward-thinking, and revered executive on board, who can further drive the prosperity of our world-renowned and upcoming artists. Michelle has a brilliant track record of attracting diverse audience sectors to different types of music, and her experience will help us build on our successes so far.”