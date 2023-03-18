Fuga Announces Promotions for Sven Zeevalk, Liz Northeast and Dorothée Imhoff

PARIS, FR / LONDON, UK / AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) – Fuga, the B2B distributor which is part of Downtown Music, has named Liz Northeast as Senior Vice President (SVP), Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Dorothée Imhoff as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), and Sven Zeevalk as Global Head of Operations.

The promotions follow the announcement of former CCO, David Driessen moving to Chief Business Officer (CBO) of Downtown Music and Darren Owen’s promotion to Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Imhoff, based in Paris, will be responsible for global commercial strategy and meeting the needs of the distributor’s client base. She joined Fuga in 2014 as a Business Development Consultant and was the first UK hire for the company. She has been directly responsible for Fuga’s UK client base, expanding the company’s presence within the UK and into the rest of Europe, including the acquisition of clients such as Year0001 and the Beggars Group. Most recently, she served as SVP, EMEA.

Northeast is moving into the role of SVP, EMEA, and will be based out of the London office. Northeast’s new role will see her take over Fuga’s commercial strategy and business within the wider UK and EMEA markets. She joined Fuga as the Client Relations Manager in 2021, following stints at The Orchard and AWAL. She was promoted to General Manager (GM), UK within a year and has played a key role in various company-wide initiatives and acquiring clients including Marathon Music Group and One Little Independent.

Zeevalk was promoted from Regional Head of Operations, EMEA to Global Head of Operations, based in Amsterdam. Zeevalk is responsible for the company’s worldwide ops, including overseeing the regional heads of the Asia Pacific (APAC), EMEA, and the Americas – as well as all client integrations and the global support team.

Erica De Marchi, based in Milan, will be taking over as Regional Head of Operations, EMEA.

Imhoff, CCO of Fuga, said: “It is a privilege to be moving into the role of CCO – working closely with our new president, Christiaan Kröner – and I look forward to continuing in Dave’s footsteps, ensuring that we remain the grounded, personable, close-to-our-clients’-needs team that I have been proud to be a part of since 2014. I also look forward to continuing to work alongside Liz Northeast in her new role as SVP EMEA. I have no doubt she will lead EMEA’s business operations with integrity and passion.”