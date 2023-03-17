Actor Lance Reddick, Dead At 60

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Lance Reddick, an actor best known for his role in the HBO drama “The Wire” has died. He was 60.

USA Today reported that he was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on Friday and passing was confirmed to the New York Times by his publicist Mia Hansen, but no cause of death was provided.

A native of Baltimore, Reddick studied music and graduated from the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music, where he studied composition and later attended the Yale School of Drama where he received a Master of Fine Arts degree.

His breakout role came in 2000 when he was cast as Johnny Basil, an undercover police officer who succumbs to addiction in the fourth season of the gritty HBO drama OZ.

Two years later, he was cast in the role of lieutenant Cedric Daniels in the David Simon HBO drama, “The Wire” and he remained with the show for the full length of its six-season run.

Reddick also appeared in shows such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Fringe, Lost, Numb3rs and Bosch. On the big screen, Reddick was featured in films such as John Wick, Oldboy, and Godzilla vs. Kong, among others.