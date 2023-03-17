Matchbox Twenty Announce 2023 Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop-rockers Matchbox Twenty announced plans for a major summer tour in 2023, backed up by the band’s first new music in more than a decade.

Matchbox Twenty’s “Slow Dream” tour, produced by Live Nation, will hit the road at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on May 16th with more than 50 shows scheduled across North American before it wraps at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Il, on August 6th.

The tour will feature support from singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson for the first half of the tour with singer-songwriter/producer Ben Rector taking over for the second half.

The band – Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette, and Kyle Cook – are also partnering with VNUE’s DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition “instant” collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour.

Matchbox Twenty also announced the upcoming release of their long-awaited 5th studio album, Where The Light Goes, arriving May 26th via Atlantic Records. Ahead of the album’s release, Matchbox Twenty dropped a new single, “Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream),” which hit streaming platforms on Thursday.

Matchbox Twenty – “Slow Dream Tour”

5/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

5/18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

5/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

5/21 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

5/22 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

5/24 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

5/25 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

5/27— Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

5/28 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

5/30 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

5/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

6/2 – Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

6/3 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

6/4 – Boise, ID @Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

6/6 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

6/8 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

6/9 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

6/10 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island

6/13 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/14 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center

6/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

6/17 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

6/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

6/20 – St. Louis, MO @Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo

6/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

6/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

6/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

6/30 – Houston, TX @The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

7/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

7/3 – Nashville, TN @Bridgestone Arena

7/5 – Jacksonville, FL @Daily’s Place

7/7 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/8 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairground

7/11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/16 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/19 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

7/21 – Gilford, NH @Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

7/23 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

7/26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/27 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/1 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

8/2 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/4 – Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

8/5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/6 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre