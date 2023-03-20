Live Nation Tour News: MANÁ, 3 Doors Down With Candlebox, The Offspring With Sum 41 & Simple Plan, and Jon Pardi

LOS ANGELES, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Spring has sprung and with it Live Nation (LN) has announced several tours upcoming for 2023 – MANÁ, The Offspring with Sum 41 and Simple Plan, 3 Doors Down with Candlebox, and country music singer Jon Pardi. Please see below for details.

MANÁ – MANÁ has announced the extension of their tour, México Lindo y Querido, which translates roughly to “Mexico cherished and dear,” according to Google translate – as the group’s love and admiration for Mexico and the multigenerational Latino community is celebrated.

The eight additional shows across the US include the band’s first-ever headlining performances in Seattle and Portland and a return to Denver after four years. A third show was added in Chicago and a second show in San Jose and Houston due to fan demand.

The LN-produced tour will conclude in November with two additional and final shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale to the general public Friday (March 24) at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.com. See below for the full tour itinerary with new dates in bold.

Fri Mar 17 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Mar 18 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Mar 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sat Mar 25 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Thu Mar 30 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Apr 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Apr 14 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sat Apr 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri Apr 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 22 – New York, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

Sat May 06 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Fri May 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat May 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Jun 2 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena – NEW SHOW

Sat Jun 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 1 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 08 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Fri Sep 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center – NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Fri Sep 29 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena – NEW SHOW

Sun Oct 1 – Chicago, IL – United Center – NEW SHOW

Fri Nov 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW SHOW

Sat Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum – NEW SHOW

__________________________________________

The Offspring – The band that brought “Pretty Fly For a White Guy,” to the mainstream has announced a 2023 run titled, Let the Bad Times Roll Tour with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan across all dates. Produced by LN, the 24-city tour kicks off on August 1 at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, WA, and wraps up at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on September 3.

“One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends – we had sold out international tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this Summer in America. It’s going to be great!” said Dexter Holland of The Offspring

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back on tour all across the US with our friends The Offspring and Sum 41! We had such a blast touring with both of them last year that we just had to do it again and put together what we feel will be one of the most awesome tours of the summer. There’s nothing like going to see a show outside on a perfect summer night, and we hope our fans will join us and enjoy this really special show. See you there!” said Chuck Comeau of Simple Plan.

“We’re so excited to be back touring the States with The Offspring and Simple Plan this summer!” said Deryck Whibley of Sum 41. “There’s nothing better than hitting the road with your friends, and we can’t wait to bring the tour to you – see you soon!”

Tickets will be available starting with the Citi Entertainment program presale on Tuesday (March 21). The general on-sale begins Friday (March 24) at 10 am local time via livenation.com.

TOUR DATES:

Tue Aug 01 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre

Thu Aug 03 — Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 — Irvine, CA — FivePoint Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 08 — Chula Vista, CA — North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 09 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 — Austin, TX — Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 12 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

Sun Aug 13 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Tue Aug 15 — Atlanta, GA — Lakewood Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 16 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Fri Aug 18 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Aug 19 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 20 — Darien Center, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue Aug 22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

Wed Aug 23 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Aug 25 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Sat Aug 26 — Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 27 — St. Louis, MO — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Tue Aug 29 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Wed Aug 30 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 01 — Burgettstown, PA — The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sat Sep 02 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Sep 03 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

___________________________________________

3 Doors Down – This summer, 3 Doors Down is bringing to the masses the celebration of its sophomore album, Away From the Sun, by hitting amphitheaters in major markets across the US for the Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour, produced by LN. The band will be playing all songs from the album throughout the tour trek, plus all of their biggest hits.

Away From The Sun features “Here Without You,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x platinum in the US. The lead single, “When I’m Gone,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart.

Special guest Candlebox will be supporting 3 Doors Down on the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour for what is slated to be the band’s last US tour and their final farewell studio album being released later this year by Round Hill Records.

Candlebox will also perform at 3 Doors Down’s 18th Annual “The Better Life Foundation Concert” this fall. The event will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC, on October 21. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe.

“Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country’s service members,” shares 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold.

“We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans.” Arnold continues, “The show we are planning will be next level this year. It’s going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I’ve been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.”

AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES

06.14 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion

06.16 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06.17 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06.21 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

06.23 Dubuque, IA Q Casino

06.24 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

06.28 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

06.30 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

07.01 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07.05 Traverse City, MI Cherry Festival

07.07 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center

07.08 Grantville, PA Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

07.13 Wheatland, CA Hard Rock Live Sacramento

07.15 Costa Mesa, CA Orange County Fair

07.16 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

07.18 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

07.20 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

07.21 Fort Hall, ID Shoshone-Bannock Casino

07.23 Great Falls, MT Voyagers Stadium

07.25 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

07.27 Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

07.28 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08.04 Corbin, KY The Corbin Arena

08.05 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

08.09 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

08.11 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

08.12 Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair

08.16 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater

08.18 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

08.19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08.23 New Orleans, LA Champions Square

08.25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08.26 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

08.30 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

09.01 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

09.02 Charlotte, NC Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

09.06 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

09.08 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

09.09 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater

09.13 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

09.15 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

at the FL State Fairgrounds

09.16 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater

09.20 Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater

09.22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09.23 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

10.21 Cherokee, NC Harrah’s Cherokee

____________________________________________

Jon Pardi – Award-winning country star Jon Pardi has announced his first official headlining run – the 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour with special guests Midland, Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley, and DJ Highmax on select dates.

Produced by LN and named after his critically-acclaimed album, Mr. Saturday Night, the tour kicks off in Belfast on August 25 and hits several stops across the UK. Pardi then returns to the states, hitting Knoxville, Savannah, Forth Worth, Vegas, Canada, and more.

Pardi’s current single off Mr. Saturday Night, “Your Heart Or Mine,” is Top 30 and climbing on country radio airplay charts. The album reunited the producing team of Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, and Pardi – the same team behind the boards of his critically-acclaimed album, Heartache Medication. Heartache Medication followed his breakthrough Platinum-selling album, California Sunrise, which featured the chart-topping hits “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache On The Dance Floor” and “Night Shift.”

Citi is the official card of the upcoming tour and Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday (March 21) at 10 am local time until Thursday (March 23) at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Fans can also take part in the Jon Pardi Fan Club Presale by joining Pardi’s mailing list by today (March 20) at 11 pm EST to receive the presale code in their inbox.

JON PARDI TOUR DATES:

* Midland, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | + Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

# Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax | ~ Ella Langley Only Support

Friday, August 25 – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ulster Hall~

Sunday, August 27 – Lutterworth, U.K. – The Long Road Festival

Monday, August 28 – Glasgow, U.K. – Old Fruitmarket~

Tuesday, August 29 – Manchester, U.K. – O2 Ritz~

Thursday, August 31 – Bristol, U.K. – O2 Academy~

Friday, September 1 – London, U.K. – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire~

Sunday, September 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg~

Monday, September 4 – Hamburg, Germany – Gruenspan~

Wednesday, September 6 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller~

Thursday, September 7 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand~

Thursday, September 28 – Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum*

Friday, September 29 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena*

Saturday, September 30 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena*

Thursday, October 5 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood*

Friday, October 6 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*

Saturday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Dailys Place*

Thursday, October 19 – Brookings, SD – Swiftel Center*

Friday, October 20 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena*

Saturday, October 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena*

Thursday, October 26 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena*

Friday, October 27 – Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre*

Saturday, October 28 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena*

Thursday, November 2 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena+

Friday, November 3 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center#

Saturday, November 4 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark#

Thursday, November 16 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens#

Friday, November 17 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre#

Saturday, November 18 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center+

Thursday, November 30 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena+

Friday, December 1 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Saturday, December 2 – Fort Worth, TX – DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Friday, December 8 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State#

Saturday, December 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena#