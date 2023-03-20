Kobalt Re-Signs Tash Sultana in Expanded Global Publishing Deal

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt today announced that it has re-signed Tash Sultana to a global publishing administration agreement, including global synch and creative services for future songs. The songwriter/singer initially signed to Kobalt in 2017.

The Australian multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter, engineer, and entrepreneur has carved out every step in their musical journey over the last 15 years, from performing open mic nights all over the country and busking the streets of Melbourne to releasing platinum records.

Sultana’s sophomore record, Terra Firma (2021), garnered widespread praise for Sultana’s raw and reflective songwriting and ambitious musical arrangements. Like everything before it, the vision for the album was curated by Sultana – from the writing of the songs, playing of the instruments, musical arrangements, and production.

Sultana’s newest single, “James Dean,” was released Tuesday (March 14), and will be featured on their upcoming new EP to be released later this year.

Simon Moor, Managing Director, Asia Pacific (APAC), Kobalt said, “We’re incredibly proud and excited to announce this next evolution in Kobalt’s relationship with Tash Sultana in what is sure to be a big year for them with new music and global touring. This long-term global agreement deepens our partnership with Tash and all of their great music.”

Regan Lethbridge, Lemon Tree Music (LTM) said, “LTM has had a great relationship with the Kobalt team for many years now. We are thrilled Tash Sultana can continue this special relationship globally. Team Tash are excited about the years ahead together and to continue to witness Tash grow as a prolific songwriter and plays the world’s biggest stages.”

Sultana said, “I love working with the Kobalt team and am happy to continue a partnership globally. I’m excited for my new songs I’ve been working on for so long see the light of day.”