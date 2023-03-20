Singer/Songwriter James Morrison Signs Worldwide Artist Services Deal With Cooking Vinyl

NORTH LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum singer and songwriter James Morrison has signed a worldwide artist services deal with Cooking Vinyl, an indie record label established in 1986 and based out of North London, UK. The deal will begin with the release of new music towards the end of 2023, culminating in the release of Morrison’s sixth studio album.

Morrison said, “I’m delighted to be working with Rob and the team at Cooking Vinyl on this new album. I felt their enthusiasm and belief in me from the first moment I met them, and that’s everything to me. I’m looking forward to giving them a special album that they can get to work on.”

Morrison’s debut album, Undiscovered, released on Polydor went to No. 1 in 2006 and has since been certified 5x platinum with more than 1.5 million domestic sales. He went on to secure another three Top 10 albums with a second hitting No. 1 including 2022’s Greatest Hits (Believe).

Morrison also has several Top 10 singles under his belt including, “Broken Strings” (No. 2) with Nelly Furtado, “You Give Me Something” (No. 5), “I Won’t Let You Go” (No. 5), “You Make It Real” (No. 7), and “Wonderful World,” which peaked at No. 8.

The BRIT Award winner has collaborated with the likes of Diane Warren, Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, Furtado (mentioned above), Jessie J, and more.

Paul McDonald, Morrison’s manager at Closer Artists, said to MBW: “I first met Martin Goldschmidt at the start of Cooking Vinyl in ’86 and any indie label that has stayed in business for 37 years must have been doing something right. They were the originators of the artist services deal and we look forward to them being custodians of this new phase of James’ recording career. I feel very comfortable with that idea.”