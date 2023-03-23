Janelle Monáe Teams Up With WMG/The Blavatnik Family Foundation To Expand Fem the Future

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — R&B icon Janelle Monáe partnered with Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund for an expansion of her non-profit, Fem the Future, which seeks to expand opportunities for girls and non-binary youth of color in music, the arts, and education.

The two organizations provided Fem The Future with a grant of $150,000 that will serve as a pilot program for a longer-term collaboration with Fem The Future.

The grant will support Fem the Future’s programming, which includes after-school and summer enrichment activities that increase exposure and access to a variety of careers and providing essential resources to programs focused on providing access to arts, music and leadership development opportunties.

“In partnership with the Social Justice Fund, we’re giving girls the chance to own their power – and change the world,” says Janelle Monáe. “The SJF grant will support Fem the Future as it develops programming for girls and non-binary youth and shines light on their talent – helping them build confidence, expand educational opportunities and make informed decisions about their bodies, their lives and their futures. A beautiful future begins with uplifting the next generation of artists, activists and freedom fighters.”

“It is a joy to partner with Janelle Monáe and Fem the Future in their groundbreaking work,” says Lorelei Williams, Executive Director, WMG/BFF SJF. “As a cultural icon and catalyst, Janelle embodies liberation in her music and across all of her creative platforms, including Fem the Future. With the fall of Roe v. Wade and the rise of anti-LGBTQI+ bills, the fight for gender justice is more crucial than ever. Our bodies and our freedom are at stake. This grant will enable Fem the Future to scale up its programming; elevate the power and brilliance of Black girls and non-binary youth; and ensure greater access to life-changing opportunities.”