Radio Host Jeffrey “JV” Vandergrift Found Dead In San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Jeffrey Vandergrift, a popular San Francisco DJ who has been missing since February, has been found dead, his radio station announced on Thursday.

“With a heavy heart, we must confirm that the body found near Pier 39 on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as our dear friend, family member & colleague, JV. We are devastated to know now that JV is gone. Please keep his wife Natasha, his family, and close friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Wild 94.9 announced in a statement.

“JV, we will miss you,” the station wrote. “You are forever a Bay Area icon.”

A longtime radio host in the San Francisco market, Vandergrift hosted the “JV Show” where he attracted a dedicated fan following with his penchant for on-air pranks.

However, according to SF Gate, he also struggled with health issues, including Lyme Disease, an infectious disease that, if left untreated, can cause pain, stiffness, swelling and in some cases, damage to tissue and joints, according to the Mayo Clinic.