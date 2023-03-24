Night Ranger’s Jack Blades Hospitalized, Multiple Shows Postponed

(CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Night Ranger has postponed multiple scheduled performances after bassist and vocalist Jack Blades was hospitalized.

In a statement released via social media, a rep for the band said: “First and foremost, we want to apologize to the fans. You guys know better than anyone we don’t take this lightly, earlier this afternoon Jack was admitted to the hospital. He is in good hands, but on the advice of medical staff we will not be able to perform any of our next 3 shows which are tonight in Anaheim, CA, tomorrow night (3/24) in Ivins, UT, and Saturday night (3/25) in Stateline, NV.”

“We have to prioritize Jack’s health and safety, and we cannot thank you enough for your understanding. This is not the message we wanted to be sending and we cannot wait to rock with all of you again soon. We will keep you updated as we know more,” the statement added.

At present, Night Ranger are scheduled to return to the stage 14th at Wild Horse Pass Resort & Casino in Chandler, Arizona on April 14th.

The band did not share any details on why Blades was hospitalized, or about his prognosis.