SoundWaves Creative & Whiskey Myers Partner to Launch Exclusive Line of Collectible Music-Inspired Art

CHARLESTON, SC (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-Platinum selling band Whiskey Myers has partnered with exclusive art creator SoundWaves Creative to offer limited-edition prints and merch celebrating their own live shows and the work of other musicians, inclusive of being the exclusive art provider for the Waylon Jennings estate. The inaugural Waylon Jennings poster will drop Monday (March 28) at 7 pm CST via WaylonShop.com.

Founded by John Fosco in late 2021, SoundWaves Creative offers collectible music-inspired art, emphasizing print variants specific to individual live shows and notable musicians. Each creation is limited in number, never reprinted, hand embossed, authenticated, archived, and custom-made using premium materials and advanced printing techniques.

“We’re so excited to be working with SoundWaves Creative to create some really cool Waylon posters,” shares Shooter Jennings, son of the late Waylon Jennings and an accomplished artist in his own right. “They create great art and are great folks. The Whiskey Myers guys are old friends of mine from way back and have now collaborated with SoundWaves to allow for some really cool designs for other artists as well, and I’m excited to bring Waylon into the fold!”

“Visual art has always been really important to us as a band,” reflects Whiskey Myers guitarist John Jeffers, who designed the cover art for the Whiskey Myers self-titled album as well as various tour art for the band. “Whether that’s the design on our album covers or the items at our merch booth, we see art as a way to tell even more of our music’s story. We loved what SoundWaves brought to the table for our own shows, and we’re excited to partner with them to help create art for even more artists.”

“I’m a collector of all things music, and since the inception of SoundWaves, we have implemented an archiving system highlighting supply, collaboration and year produced,” notes SoundWaves’ Fosco. “This system was designed to effectively communicate with the mind of a collector. We create media; we don’t create posters. Our media is created by a team of directors, producers, illustrators, applicators… This creative process was put in place to raise the bar on collectible music-based art.”