Sun Ra Arkestra Announces ‘Intergalactic’ Tour And 99th Birthday Celebration of Marshall Allen

PAWTUCKET, RI (CelebrityAccess) — Jazz and afrofuture pioneers Sun Ra Arkestra announced plans for a major international tour in 2023.

The tour includes a string of shows in the Eastern U.S., starting on April 1st at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, and including performances at World Cafe Live in Philly, and TV Eye in New York City, among others.

The group then heads to Canada in June for a run of shows that start at The Marquee in Halifax on June 16th and wrap at Toronto’s Tone on June 28th.

Sun Ra Arkestra then return to the U.S. for a series of West Coast shows before heading to the UK and Europe in August.

Additionally, Sun Ra Arkestra are planning a series of shows to commemorate the 99th birthday of the group’s current leader Marshall Allen.

Two years the after death of the group’s founder and longtime bandleader Sun Ra in 1993, Marshall took the reins and has led the jazz collective since.

“My work is an extension of Sun Ra’s mission to provide for the spiritual healing of the planet Earth,” Marshall said.

Marshall will be honored with a special birthday celebration at The Met in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on May 21st. The show will feature a performance from Sun Ra Arkestra along with special guests Shabazz Palaces and The Leland Baker Quintet.

Tickets for the birthday celebration are on sale now at https://www.themetri.com and will be available in person at Courtland Club & The Met.

Sun Ra Arkestra tour dates

April

1 Knoxville TN Big Ears Festival

8 Alexandria VA Birchmere

20 Philadelphia PA World Cafe Live

May

21 Pawtucket RI The Met

22 New York NY TV Eye – sold out

25 Baltimore MD Keystone Korner

27 Philadelphia PA World Cafe Live

June

8 Burlington VT Jazz Festival

16 Halifax Can The Marquee

18 Montreal Can La Sala Rosa

20 Winnipeg Can Royal Manitoba Theatre

22 Calgary Can Central United Church

24 Vancouver Can Performance Works

26 Ottawa Can City Hall Jazz Festival

28 Toronto Can Tone

July

14 Detroit MI African World Festival

16-18 Portland OR Park Theater

20-23 San Francisco CA San Francisco Jazz

24 Los Angeles CA Zebulon

25 Los Angeles CA Zebulon

29 Saugerties NY Opus 40

August

13 Dorset UK We Out Here Festival

14 Locorotondo IT Locus Festival

27 Brooklyn NY Union Pool