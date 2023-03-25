Melanie C Joins Various Artists Management For Exclusive Global Representation

LONDON, UK (VIP-BOOKING) – International artist management company Various Artists has announced that Melanie Chisholm, also known as Melanie C, has joined its roster for exclusive global representation.

Melanie C is one of the five founding members of the Spice Girls, who have sold 100 million records worldwide, making them the most successful British pop act since the Beatles. She has also enjoyed a hugely successful solo career selling more than 23 million albums & singles.

Having co-written 11 UK number-ones, more than any other female artist in chart history, Melanie C remains the only female performer to top the charts as a solo artist, as part of a duo, quartet and quintet. With twelve UK number-one singles, including the charity single as part of The Justice Collective, she is the second female artist – and the first British female artist – with the most singles at number one in the United Kingdom and with a total of fourteen songs that have received the number one in Britain (including the double A-sides), she is the female artist with most songs at number one in the UK ranking history.

Various Artists Management, which has offices in London and Los Angeles, was founded by David Bianchi, Nick Ember, John Dawkins and Matt Luxon. Its current roster includes Ashnikko, Tom Grennan, La Roux, Sad Night Dynamite, Yonaka, The Libertines, Supergrass, Cassyette and others.

The company also has an existing music publishing arm, Various Songs, and a specialist songwriter/producer/remixer division, which currently represents: Cenzo Townsend, Martin Eden, Joe Rubel, Glen Roberts, Tom Manning, Damon Minchella, Frank Colucci, Danny Connors, Kingdoms, Rndmbeats, Earl Saga, Jon McClure, Ed Cousens and others.

David Bianchi, Co-Founder and CEO of Various Artists, said, “Melanie is a legend, which is a word that’s bandied around a lot but mostly without meaning. Not in this case. She is an exceptional artist and has one of the most recognizable names, voices and faces in pop history. We are so delighted to welcome her to Various Artists.”

Melanie C said, “I’m thrilled to be joining forces with the team at Various Artists Management and proud to become part of their roster. Watching the company grow and seeing the enthusiasm they have for all of their artists makes me very excited to see what we can achieve together.”