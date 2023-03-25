United Talent Agency (UTA) Opens Atlanta Office With KLUTCH Sports Group

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – United Talent Agency (UTA) has officially set up shop in the “New York of the South” with its partner Klutch Sports Group. The agency opened its new Atlanta doors Wednesday (March 22) to expand its ability to serve creatives, athletes, musicians, and brands in the area. Steve Cohen, Rob Gibbs, and Arthur Lewis will co-head the new office.

“Atlanta is an entertainment and cultural hub, and planting our flag here gives us the ability to support clients with investments and opportunities across the city’s growing creative ecosystem,” said Cohen and Gibbs in a joint statement.

UTA will offer representation in Atlanta across all divisions, including sports, film, TV, digital talent, gaming, fine arts, marketing, music and more.

“Atlanta is a vibrant city for music, sports and arts, and there is a ripe opportunity to create another center of gravity for film and television,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a statement. “We are excited to bring our full range of services to the community of talented artists, athletes, musicians and creators who call the Southeast their home.”

The Atlanta office will also feature a fine art gallery called The UTA Artist Space to showcase programming from the Atlanta art community and across UTA’s global fine arts roster. The inaugural show will feature Atlanta-based artist and musician Lonnie Holley in the first exhibition of his work in the city in over ten years. The exhibition will feature sculptures constructed from found materials in the tradition of African-American sculpture.

The new office is located at 1401 Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta and occupies nearly 20,000 square feet across three floors. UTA also has offices in London, New York, Beverly Hills, Nashville, and Chi-Town.