Alternative Rock Trio HotWax Signs With Marathon Artists and Transgressive Publishing

LONDON, UK (CelebrityAccess) – Up-and-coming alternative rock trio HotWax has signed to Marathon Artists for global recordings and Transgressive for publishing, which has a publishing partnership with Warner Chappell. The financial details of the deals were not disclosed.

The band from Hastings is confirmed to share festival stages upcoming with Queens of the Stone Age, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and The Strokes this summer. In addition, early fan and artist support have seen them on stage with the Nova Twins and Wolf Alice.

The band is managed by Clare Britt and Mairead Hayden of Rip It Up, with the broader team including WME, Satellite-414, and Plugged In PR.

HotWax just launched a new EP campaign with the single “Treasure.” The EP titled, A Thousand Times will be released in May.

Paul-Rene Albertini, CEO of Marathon Music Group, said: “In our industry, people often think things happen by chance. Personally, I believe that such amazing and promising talents like HotWax do not get their partners and support by chance. Their talent is front and center, and we know and respect amazing partners like Transgressive well. Joining the party is not by chance!”

Toby L, company director of Transgressive Publishing, said: “We saw HotWax pre-Christmas at The George Tavern in East London and knew immediately we had to work with them—a total no-brainer. The songwriting and musicianship are stellar, the chemistry undeniable, and within three months, we were cheers-ing to all that’s to come.

“Formed from friendship and utterly riveting on both a live and recordings level, they may be 18 years young but are light years ahead. To collaborate with the excellent teams at Marathon and Rip It Up makes the whole thing all the sweeter. We and our partners at Warner Chappell truly cannot wait to get started.”