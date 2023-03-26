Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Beloved ESPN Host, Mike "Greeny" Greenberg Undergoes Heart Procedure

Mike Greenberg (Photo: Stacy Greenberg Twitter)
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Longtime ESPN radio and television broadcaster Mike “Greeny” Greenberg is recovering from a heart procedure. The 55-year-old Get Up! host has been off the air all week and had fans asking and wondering if something was wrong.

Greeny’s wife, Stacy, tweeted updating the fans on his condition Monday (March 20) after going under the knife earlier in the week.

She then sent out another update via Twitter on Recovery Day #2, and she’s quite hilarious.

She sent another update on Thursday (March 23): “For those asking: Greeny had a cardiac ablation on Monday. Recovery is slow; he has to do nothing, and believe me … he’s not great at that. 😵‍💫 We both really, really appreciate all the nice messages.”🤗

Greeny was co-host of the ESPN sport-talk radio show Mike & Mike, which ran for 17 years, sitting alongside Mike Golic. In March 2015, after 15 years of doing the show together, both Greenberg and Golic were inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame the following year.

In 2017, amid reports of tension between the co-hosts, it was announced Golic would get a new co-host and Greenberg would move to the main ESPN channel, where he began his current show, Get Up! – a sports talk morning television program, featuring news, opinion, and analysis from the hosts and the guests. The show airs live on weekdays from 8 am – 10 am EST with reruns from 10 am – 12 pm EST on ESPN 2, broadcasted from New York’s South Street Seaport.

In 2018. Golic and Trey Wingo launched Golic and Wingo alongside Mike Golic, Jr., which ran until 2020.

Get Well, Greeny!!

