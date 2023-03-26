Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, The Foo Fighters And More To Headline Festival D’été De Québec 2023

QUEBEC CITY, CA (CelebrityAccess) – On Wednesday, The Festival D’été De Québec (FEQ), presented by Bell Presents, announced its lineup for the 2023 edition of the annual multi-day music festival, taking place July 6 – 16. Ahead of the festival’s 55th anniversary this year, FEQ has curated a diver, multi-genre lineup of over 200 acts performing across multiple stages.

This year’s headliners will include Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day, Pitbull, Zach Bryan, Lil Durk, Illenium, Weezer, Les Cowboys Fringants, Les Trois Accords, and Imagine Dragons.

In addition, the festival will feature performances from artists like Christine & The Queens, Alvvays, Jessie Reyez, Tenille Townes, Lamb Of God, Cypress Hill, The Smile, Sudan Archives, Nervo, The War On Drugs, Tenille Townes, Allison Russell, and many more.

FEQ, one of Canada’s most significant live music events, began in 1968 and took place across 11 days and five venues, from the massive main stage at the Plains of Abraham to smaller venues and stages across the city.

Past headliners have included Sir Paul McCartney, Lil Yachty, Blink-182, Luke Combs, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, The Weeknd, and more.

General Admission, Gold Front Stage Zone, and Silver Front Stage Zone passes are gone, with the official website stating it was a “record sell-out.” The Bell Signature Zone and Le Jardin passes will go on sale on April 12.

See the complete lineup below.