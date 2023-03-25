Canadian Singer Corey Hart Sells Publishing Catalog to PeerMusic

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – Peermusic has acquired the music publishing catalog of Canadian singer/songwriter Corey Hart over four years after the company signed Hart to an exclusive global publishing admin agreement – the first time Hart agreed to a worldwide publishing deal that included his native Canada. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“In 2018, I met with several prominent LA music companies but ultimately signed with peermusic because it was clear to me that their hands-on, integrity-driven leadership style epitomized the business values I had always been looking for in an international music publishing company,” Hart said in a statement on Thursday (March 23).

The announcement was made by Peermusic Anglo-American Region President Kathy Spanberger and Peermusic’s Canada”s Managing Director (MD), Neville Quinlan. It will see peer acquire the publishing copyrights for Hart’s entire catalog, which consists of over 200 songs, including his hits “Sunglasses at Night” and “Never Surrender.” In addition, peer will now represent Hart for neighboring rights through its neighboring rights division.

“Corey Hart is an industry icon whose songwriting and recordings have helped shape the sound of a generation. Peermusic is thrilled to provide a home to his impressive collection of work and looks forward to continuing our wonderful partnership,” said Spanberger.

Hart is a Grammy Award nominee, ASCAP, JUNO, and ADISQ Award winner. He has over 1 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Commenting on the sale, Hart added: “I’m delighted this acquisition deal will further serve to strengthen my existing partnership with peermusic. Under Kathy Spanberger’s stewardship, my music repertoire will be honorably curated and managed for decades to come.

“Peermusic has assembled a dedicated and talented creative team worldwide, and I’m particularly excited that the ‘lesser’ known Corey Hart songs will finally have an opportunity to shine,” Hart added.