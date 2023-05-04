Music Trade Groups Unite To Form The Fix The Tix Coalition

(CelebrityAccess) — A group of 19 major entertainment trade groups and advocacy organizations united to announce the launch of the Fix The Tix coalition.

Organizers stated that the coalition will seek to advocate for changes in the ticketing industry that protect fans from price gouging and ticketing practices.

The coalition includes broad representation from the independent music sector and brings together stakeholders from venues, promoters, producers, artists, performing arts groups, independent ticketing companies and the recorded music industry.

“This coalition represents stakeholders who take on all the risk to create once-in-a lifetime experiences and bring joy, employment, and economic impact to communities across America,” the coalition said in a statement announcing its launch.

At launch, the FIX THE TIX Coalition includes:

• National Independent Venue Assocation (NIVA)

• American Association of Independent Music (A2IM)

• Americans for the Arts (AFTA)

• Artist Rights Alliance

• Arts Action Fund (AAF)

• Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP)

• Black Music Action Coalition

• DICE

• Future of Music Coalition

• Music Artists Coalition

• Music Managers Forum (MMF-US)

• National Independent Talent Organization (NITO)

• Recording Academy

• Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA)

• Seattle Theatre Group

• See Tickets

• Songwriters of North America

• Universal Music Group

• Wasserman