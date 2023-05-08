peermusic Announces Senior Promotions In Canada And Its Neighboring Rights Team

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher peermusic announced a series of senior staff promotions in its Canadian offices and in its Neighbouring Rights division.

Those promotions include Neville Quinlan, who has been upped to Managing Director, Publishing & Neighbouring Rights, Canada. In his newly expanded role, Neville will join peermusic’s Neighbouring Rights leadership team, assisting performers and labels with maximize collections and neighbouring rights revenues. He will also continue to lead peermusic’s Canadian publishing operations with oversight of the company’s offices in Toronto and Montreal.

A veteran of the music publishing world, Neville and his team at peermusic represent some of Canada’s leading artists, including The Tragically Hip, Corey Hart, Loreena McKennitt, David Foster, July Talk, Kathleen Edwards, Sebastien Grainger/DFA 1979, Kate and Anna McGarrigle, The Stampeders, and Klaatu.

He currently serves as Chair of the Canadian Publishers Committee at the Canadian Musical Reproduction Rights Agency Ltd (CMRRA), and serves on the board of Music Publishers Canada (MPC). He has previously served on the CMRRA board, as well as the The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) Board and SOCAN Foundation Board.

peermusic also announced the promotion of Cheryl Link to the post of General Manager of the company’ music publishing operations in Toronto. Her new role will see Link onboard an expanded role in client relations while continuing to lead creative and synchronization activity in the region.

A longtime member of the peermusic team, Link joined the music publisher in 2005, Link also serves on the Board of SOCAN, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame and SOCAN Foundation. She is one of the founding committee members of the MPC (Music Publishers Canada) Women in the Studio program, now in its fifth year.

Other promotions include Rachel Clark who will move up to assume the post of Head of Administration, peermusic Canada. With a focus on copyright management & royalties, Clark has helped in the implementation of peermusic sub-publisher client catalogues such as Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, Nanada Music BV, and Big Machine Music. She also oversees peermusic’s relationship with key partners such as SOCAN, CMRRA, and major & independent labels and serves on the Music Publishers Canada NXTGen committee.

“These promotions are deserved recognition for the incredible contributions and results that Neville, Cheryl, and Rachael are delivering to our peermusic clients, along with their contributions to our company culture. This reflects our commitment to providing our Canadian clients with the very best in executive talent,” stated peermusic President & COO Kathy Spanberger.

“peermusic Neighbouring Rights is experiencing remarkable growth and expanding into new territories—we are now collecting from 75 rights organizations in 50 different countries. Neville is an important addition to our peermusic Neighbouring Rights leadership team as we work to maximize worldwide collections for recording rights owners and performers,” added Mary Megan Peer, Chief Executive Officer.