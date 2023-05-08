UAA’s “I Love The ’90s Tour’ Reloads For 2023

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Attractions Agency announced the return of the “I Love the ‘90s Tour,” for the seventh summer in 2023.

Featuring headliner Vanilla Ice, the tour features some of the top hitmakers of the 1990s in a rotating lineup including Treach of Naughty By Nature, Tone Loc, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Young MC, Blackstreet, Kid N Play, Montell Jordan, Sugarhill Gang, DJ Jazzy Jeff, C+C Music Factory Featuring Freedom Williams, Tag Team, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool, and Young MC.

The tour will hit 23 markets across the U.S. and Canada, starting on May 13th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, and closing out on September 23rd at the Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, PA.

“We started this seven years ago, and the fans just want more and more. We are happy to deliver! Thank you to all of the promoters who keep presenting the tour and all the fans who continue to support it,” stated UAA’s Jeff Epstein, who is also the co-owner and co-producer of the tour.

Since its launch in 2016, the “I Love the ‘90s Tour,” has played more than 325 shows since its debut and has been a regular feature on lists of top-grossing tours.

“I LOVE THE 90’S” – 2023 TOUR DATES (check local listings for artist lineups):

5/13/23 Mohegan Sun Uncasville, CT

5/26/23 SOAK Pool at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV

5/27/23 Los Angeles County Fair Pomona, CA

6/2/23 The Mill Terre Haute, IN

6/2/23 The Grand Casino Hinckley Hinckley, MN

6/3/23 The Grand Casino Hinckley Hinckley, MN

6/10/23 Fraze Pavilion Kettering, OH

6/16/23 Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, BC

6/17/23 Seven Feathers Casino Canyonville, OR

6/24/23 Mari Showroom at Paragon Casino Resort Marksville, LA

7/6/23 The Cove at River Spirit Casino Tulsa, OK

7/7/23 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX

7/8/23 Concrete Street Amphitheater, Pavilion Stage Corpus Christi, TX

7/15/23 Plymouth Motor Speedway Plymouth, IN

7/21/23 Ocean Casino Atlantic City, NJ

7/22/23 Delaware State Fair Harrington, DE

7/25/23 Explore Edmonton, K-Days Main Stage Edmonton, AB

7/28/23 Grey Eagle Event Center Calgary, AB

7/29/23 Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede Medicine Hat, AB

8/4/23 Liberty Bank Amphitheater Alton, IL

8/25/23 Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago, IL

8/31/23 Oregon State Fair Salem, OR

9/23/23 Bloomsburg Fair Bloomsburg, PA