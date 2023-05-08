Brooke Primont Named EVP Global Sync At Concord Music Publishing

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Concord Music Publishing announced the promotion of Brooke Primont to the role of Executive Vice President, Global Sync

In her new role, Primont will continue to be based out of Concord’s New York offices and take on oversight of all publishing sync operations, managing teams in the U.S. UK, Germany and Australia. She will report to Jim Selby, Concord’s Chief Publishing Officer.

Primont joined Concord in 2018 as SVP of Sync, overseeing operations in North America and played a key role in the division’s rapid growth.

She began her career at BMI as Director of Writer/Publisher Relations, but she has also held senior roles at Cherry Lane Music Publishing, and Razor & Tie. She currently sits on the executive boards for the AIMP New York Chapter and Kid Pan Alley.

“I am excited to expand my role by bringing together Concord’s sync teams around the world, allowing us to broaden the scope and diversify the opportunities that we can offer our songwriters and composers,” commented Primont. “The global Concord Music Publishing sync team is truly something special, we have developed unparalleled relationships across the entertainment industry, and it doesn’t hurt that our catalog is full of some of the best songs ever written.”

“Brooke has already taken our sync division to new heights,” said Selby. “I know that this new role will further expand her capabilities, bringing more opportunities to more of our writers and enriching our catalogue.”